'Aaram se': Alia Bhatt struggles to manoeuvre through crowd of photographers, watch

Alia Bhatt was heard telling the paparazzi to go easy as she was being photographed after her shoot schedule. On Friday, a group of paparazzi was seen trying to photograph Alia. Owing to the narrow lane that connected the exit gate and the venue, the photographers were closer to Alia than the usual distance.

As she reached closer to her car, the distance between her and the photographers reduced further, as seen in a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Alia Bhatt's bodyguards were seen trying to control the crowd, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star also came to a halt and told the paparazzi, "Aaram se, aaram se (Take it)" before she hopped into her car. Alia was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a grey top during the outing.

Alia recently made headlines after she decided to sign on with Hollywood agency WME. The international talent management agency also manages Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron, among others. Alia took to Instagram to respond to WME's welcome message for her. She responded with a 'yay' and many heart emojis.

The actor is the latest Bollywood star to have signed on with an international talent agency. Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Vidyut Jammwal have previously been reported to have signed on with international agencies.

Also read: Meezaan shares video of grandfather Jagdeep with Amitabh Bachchan on death anniversary: 'One of my few favourite scenes'

While it is to be seen if Alia makes a Hollywood debut anytime soon, the actor has a bunch of projects in the pipeline back home. This includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, her maiden collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Brahmastra, with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor; and RRR with SS Rajamouli.

Alia has also turned producer recently. She is co-producing the project Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. She also stars in the film. She recently shared pictures from her first day on the sets. Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz and Roshan Mathew.