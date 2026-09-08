Aasif Khan once said Bigg Boss ‘isn't his thing’; old clip resurfaces after season 20 entry: ‘Off-camera acting nahi’

Hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6. Panchayat actor Aasif Khan, who played the role of the angry groom Ganesh on the show, was among the 16 celebrities who entered the Bigg Boss house. While Aasif's entry excited his fans, social media users dug up an old video of the actor in which he said he would never participate in Bigg Boss.

'This isn’t my kind of thing'

Aasif Khan is one of contestants on Bigg Boss 20.

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In a 2024 conversation with Hindi Rush, Aasif Khan was asked if he wanted to join Bigg Boss. The Panchayat actor instantly replied, “Nahi. (No)." He also shared that he had been approached for the reality show in the past.

He also spoke about watching the show and realising that it was not something he was interested in. He had said in Hindi, "No. I had even received an offer last time. It came in 2022. Someone had asked me about it. So then I asked one or two of my close friends about it, because it had come my way. At one point, I don’t remember which season it was, but I watched it quite a lot. I watched it for about a month. This was many years ago. After a point, I realised that this isn’t my kind of thing."

'Shouldn’t act off-camera'

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that he doesn't believe in ‘off-camera acting’ and said that people shouldn’t be acting when the cameras are off, which is why he didn't feel Bigg Boss was his kind of show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that he doesn't believe in ‘off-camera acting’ and said that people shouldn’t be acting when the cameras are off, which is why he didn't feel Bigg Boss was his kind of show. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Main life mein bhi bahut saare logon ko, apne doston ko bolta hoon ki off-camera acting nahi karni chahiye. Toh off-camera acting se mujhe badi allergy hai uss cheez se. To isliye maine kaha ye apne taste ki cheez nahi hai. Chhod diya maine fir. (Even in life, I tell a lot of people, my friends, that you shouldn’t act off-camera. So I have a big allergy to that whole thing—off-camera acting. That’s why I said this isn’t something that suits my taste. So I let it go)."

About Aasif Khan

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Aasif is known for his character roles in films like Pagglait, Pari, The Great Indian Family and The Bhootnii. He has also been a part of celebrated web shows such as Mirzapur, Jamtara and Paatal Lok. He is known for playing the disgruntled groom in one episode of Panchayat Season 1 and later appeared in Panchayat Season 3.