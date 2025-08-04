Panchayat actor Aasif Khan quits smoking after health scare: ‘Zindagi ke saude 20-30 ki chizo se mat karo’

Actor Aasif Khan, popular for his roles in Panchayat and Mirzapur, had a health scare last month that led to hospitalisation, sparking speculation of a heart attack. Aasif has now come forward to share that he has quit smoking and marked 21 days since his last cigarette, through a special post. Reflecting on his recent health scare, Aasif Khan urged people not to wait for a life-altering experience to realise and appreciate genuine relationships.

Aasif quits smoking

On Sunday, Aasif took to Instagram to share a picture from the hospital, and look back at his health scare. He revealed that the experience had prompted him to revamp his daily habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“Log kehte hain 21 din me har acchi buri aadat chhut jaati hai, today it's been 21 days since I quit smoking (People say that every good or bad habit goes away in 21 days, today it's been 21 days since I quit smoking),” Aasif began his post.

The actor continued, “It is friendship day today to mujhe laga isse best day kya ho sakta hai apne dosto se me kitna pyar karta hoon ye batane k liye, zindagi me utaar chadav aate rehte hain lekin chadav me apke sath ek hujum chalta hai....logo ka sailaab bheed, lekin utaar me jo sath rahe un sabko happy friendship day (It’s Friendship Day today, and I thought, what better day than this to tell my friends how much I love them. Life keeps bringing ups and downs, but in the highs, your support marches like a flood… a crowd of people. But in the lows, those who stay with you—happy Friendship Day to all of them).”

Reflecting on his recent health scare, Aasif urged people not to wait for a life-altering experience to realise and appreciate genuine relationships.

He shared, “Apni galtiyo ka ehsas karne k liye sahi logo ki pehchan karne k liye kisi hospital k bed pe jaane ka intezar mat kijiye , is bade bade shehro ki badi badi baato me mat kho jao apna sahaj apna sadharan apni saralta apne sath chalne do , chay pe raho logo ko dekh k black coffee pe mat jao , dosto se roz milo , zindagi k saude 20-30 rupay ki chizo se mat karo (cigarette emoji) (Don't wait till you're on a hospital bed to realize your mistakes and identify the right people. Don't get lost in the big talks of big cities, stay simple, stay humble, and keep things straightforward. Don't try to be like others just to impress them, stay true to yourself. Meet your friends regularly, and don't make life deals over things that cost ₹20-30).”

He is sure that he will look back at all and laugh about it all. The actor wrapped up his post with a health update, “Ps - I am at home, much better much stronger, ye photo purani hai (this is an old photo)!!”

About Aasif Khan’s health scare

Last month, Aasif Khan faced sudden health issues, following which he was hospitalised. Later, in an interview with The Times of India, Aasif clarified that he did not have a heart attack as previously speculated. "First of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit," he said, putting an end to the confusion.

The incident occurred after Aasif drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that evening, he experienced chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital. Following medical tests, doctors advised Aasif to make lifestyle changes, particularly in his diet.