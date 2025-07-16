Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shares health update after hospitalisation due to ‘health issues’

Actor Aasif Khan, who is best known for his work in the popular web series Panchayat, faced sudden health issues, owing to which he was hospitalised in Mumbai. The actor has now shared a new picture from what seemed to be his hospital bed, with an IV drip attached to his fingers. (Also read: Aasif Khan heart attack: Panchayat actor hospitalised after ‘health issues’, says, ‘Don’t take one day for granted') Aasif Khan shared a new picture from his hospital bed.

Aasif Khan shares health update

In the new picture, only a part of Aasif Khan's hands was visible. He had a drip attached to his hand, while a book lay by his side. The book was ‘Main Zinda Hoon’ by popular Bollywood lyricist and Urdu poet Rahat Indori. Several fans commented on the picture and wished him a quick recovery.

Aasif Khan via his Instagram Stories.

It was reported that the actor suffered a heart attack a few days ago, owing to which he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor did not specify the cause for which he was hospitalised and only shared that he is doing better. He also penned an emotional note on not taking ‘life for granted.’

‘Be grateful for all you have’

Sharing a picture of the hospital room, Aasif Khan wrote in the caption, “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

In another post, he said, “Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts (red heart and folded hands emoticons).”