Aayush Sharma gives 6-year-old son Ahil a makeover, he says ‘I am looking cute’. Watch

Aayush Sharma is a doting father to son Ahil and daughter Ayat. The actor has shared a video in which he is seen giving Ahil a stylish hairstyle. Sharing the video on Instagram, Aayush wrote, "My alternate profession. " The little one turned six on Wednesday. Aayush is married to Arpita Khan, sister of Salman Khan. Their daughter Ayat is two years old.

The video opens with Ahil standing in the bathroom in a shirt and shorts and black shoes. When Aayush asks him what he is there for, he replies, “You to make my hair.” As Aayush begins working on his hair by combing it, Ahil says “hi” to him. He replies, “Hi beta.” He also tells him that he wants to be like him, to which Aayush simply laughs.

When Aayush gives him a blow dry, sprays some hairspray and combs his hair in a certain way, Ahil looks at himself in the mirror with a big smile on his face. “I am looking cute,” he says. Later, as Aayush gives a better look at his new hairdo, he says, “I am turning six.” When Aayush asks if that's a hairstyle for a six-year-old, he says, “ya.”

Ahil's cousin Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, dropped several heart emoticons in reaction to the post. A fan commented, “Ahil ki hairstyle papa ne ki.. So cute (Ahil's hairstyle done by papa).” Another wrote in the comments section, "Aaawwwww.. This is achievement. I m look like you." A fan who wasn't convinced with Aayush's hairstyling skills wrote, “Bless him but you did a terrible job. .. bless its good that lil kids dont know no different or he'd be like dad what the hell you done to ma hair.”

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri in 2018. He tasted success with his 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth, which also starred Salman Khan. He will now be seen as an army officer in the film, Kwatha.

