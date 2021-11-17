Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aayush Sharma: I hope I don’t let Salman bhai down, he’s putting his hard earned money on me
bollywood

Aayush Sharma: I hope I don’t let Salman bhai down, he’s putting his hard earned money on me

Actor Aayush Sharma says he is well aware of all that is at stake for him as well as his brother-in-law, Salman Khan, for their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.
Aayush Sharma will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth (Taras Taraporvala)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:46 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Aayush Sharma’s physical transformation for Antim: The Final Truth has left everyone impressed. The actor confesses that he puts in the extra efforts to escape the notion of his career being a big “family affair”. The 31-year-old is aware that he represents his brother-in-law, actor Salman Khan with every move of his career, and doesn’t want to let him down.

“The pressure and responsibility is there. But more than anything, I hope I don’t let him (Khan) down. That is a big thing. He has been there [for me]. I take it as my personal responsibility (to not let him down),” says Sharma, who is married to Khan’s younger sister Arpita.

He adds, “Somewhere down the line, people might say, ‘Arrey, yeh ghar ki baat hai. Bhai ne picture produce ki hai toh kya ho gaya’. The only way that you can counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work.”

Sharma knows what all is at stake for him as well as for Khan. “He has worked very hard for that money. It is not like his money grows on trees. When he is producing a film, it is his own money that is going to be at stake,” shares Sharma, revealing that Khan has spent hours teaching him the craft.

RELATED STORIES

“He has put in five years on training me before I got into movies. I feel I’m representing his name. I feel that if I don’t work, people might say that maybe his coaching or training didn’t work. These factors keep playing in my mind,” says the actor, who made his debut in 2018 with Loveyatri, which was backed by Salman.

Sharma asserts, “Though bhai is very casual about it in front of everyone, there is a sense in me that he is putting so much of trust, faith on and more than anything, he is putting his hard earned money on me. I hope he is proud of me by the end of it. At least he should be convinced that I am doing the right thing.”

For his role in this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, Sharma spent three years on transforming his physique to get into the ‘lean mean machine’ mode.

He says, “This film has Salman Khan in it, and you have to be a worthy opponent to him. For that, you need to look the part. There needs to be some sort of a believability in the character.”

Lastly, Sharma says he is grateful that he has got a chance to prove himself. “These opportunities don’t come to an actor easily. You have to really grind it through to justify what you are getting. I knew if I don’t put in that much effort, there will be a simple notion that it is a family affair, with people saying he got the film because he is related to Salman Khan. I really wanted to justify my presence out there,” concludes Sharma, excited about the film’s opening on the big screen.

