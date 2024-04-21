Aayush Sharma recalls apologising to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's failure: ‘Sorry, I blew up your money’

Aayush Sharma is currently geared up for his action-thriller Ruslaan. The actor has often been on the receiving end of trolls who have accused him of marrying Arpita Khan for money and fame. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Aayush responded to the social media gossip over his marriage and career. (Also read: Salman Khan urges fans to watch Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan in theatres. See post) Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure.

Aayush Sharma confesses he did not want to pursue acting

During his interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Aayush told that social media created a narrative that he married Arpita for money. He also shared how he has often been accused of marrying in order to get his a break in Bollywood. The actor opined, “People don't know that when I got married I told Salman Khan that I don't want to pursue acting. I told him ‘Trust me, I gave 300 auditions and couldn’t even crack two, I can't do it.' Salman said ‘Son your training is not good, I’ll train you.' ”

He further added, "The narrative was created that I am blowing up my brother-in-law's money. Should I share my income tax details? When Salman called me during Loveyatri, I had tears in my eyes. I said ‘Sorry, I blew up your money.’ When Antim's digital rights were sold to satellite and OTT platforms, I was relieved."

More details

Salman often keeps on posting appreciation post for Aayush. The actor had lauded the trailer of Ruslaan on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Aayush, can see the hard work, effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer”

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan. His father Anil Sharma is a BJP politician. While his grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a veteran Congress leader.

Aayush Sharma's upcoming film

Aayush's upcoming movie Ruslaan is directed by Karan Butani. It features Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled to release on April 26, 2024. Aayush was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.