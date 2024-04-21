Salman Khan urges fans to watch Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan in theatres. See post

He wrote in his caption, "Ruslaan releasing on 26th April… Go watch it in the theatres near you." Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan and they share two kids.

Aayush said there was no fallout with Salman

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush was asked why he left Salman Khan Films. He said, “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there.”

He further added, “I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for some time to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve and be worthy enough to be called back.”

About Ruslaan

The action film is directed by Karan Lalit Butani. It stars Aayush in the titular role, alongside Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. The film was initially titled as AS04. Ruslaan was scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024, but was postponed to April 26, 2024. The teaser for the film was released by Rohit Shetty in March, while the trailer dropped in April.