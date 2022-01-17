Aayush Sharma reminds wife Arpita Khan he's her 'firstborn' as she shares their throwback romantic pic. See post

Actor Aayush Sharma has given his wife Arpita Khan, sister of actor Salman Khan, a reminder that he is her 'firstborn'. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Arpita shared their throwback picture as they posed and smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, seemingly at a beach, enjoyed their time together as they sat next to each other. Arpita, in the photo, wore a multi-coloured outfit while Aaysuh sported a blue sleeveless T-shirt and a cap.

Sharing the photo, Arpita captioned it, "Missing you is my hobby, caring for you is my job, making you happy is my duty, and loving you is my life (nazar amulet emoji). @aaysharma." He replied, "Miss you too.. just remember I’m your firstborn (laughing and hug emojis)."

The couple often share pictures on Instagram with each other. On their 7th wedding anniversary on November 18 last year, the had shared pictures and penned notes.

Sharing a photo, Aayush had written, "Happy anniversary love @arpitakhansharma .. Can't believe it’s already 7 years since God blessed me with a partner like you. Can't believe you’ve managed to survive my bad jokes and stupid conversations. Super proud of you. PS - with each passing year my humour is going to get worse. Be ready."

Arpita, too, shared a picture and captioned it, "Happiest 7th year itch my love! Every time I look back upon our 8-year journey it only reflects on watching a boy grow into a man, a son becoming a father, my best friend becoming my soul mate."

She had also added, "I cherish our journey & look forward to a happily forever after. I can’t tell you how much I love you, how much I love fighting with you & how much I love troubling you but most of all I can’t tell you how proud I am of you @aaysharma Happy Anniversary."

Aayush and Arpita, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents to two children--son Ahil (2016) and daughter Ayat (2019). While Ahil is four-years-old, Ayat is two years old.

Aayush made his debut in Bollywood with Loveyatri (2018). Fans saw him last in Antim: The Final Truth, which released late last year. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also featured Salman and Mahima Makwana.

He will be seen next in a film, titled Kwatha, inspired by true events about the Indian Army. Directed by Karan Butani, the film will also feature Isabelle Kaif, sister of actor Katrina Kaif.

