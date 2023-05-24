Abhay Bhadoriya, 17, calls Vighnaharta Ganesha his 'most difficult show'. Here's why

Young actor Abhay Bhadoria has worked in several mythological shows including Balveer, and Vignaharta Ganesha has been his most difficult to date. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the 17-year-old actor recalls working with heavy makeup in 45 degrees temperatures, remembers his last meeting with Satish Kaushik, and much more. (Also read: Manoj says the reason why most films don't work is lack of time on the script)

Abhay Bhadoriya opens up on his career in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

Abhay is currently seen in TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and will soon make his Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri's The Last Show. Having made his TV debut with India's Best Dramebaaz in 2013, at the young age of seven, Abhay went on to feature in shows such as Eklavya, Tenali Rama and Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal. He was also seen in Balveer Returns and Vighnaharta Ganesha. Earlier this year, he sat for the 12th board exams and the results are yet to be announced.

I have done so many other mythological shows but this was the most difficult.

Talking about the time when he had to get heavy makeup for his character in the TV show Vighnaharta, even when it was 45 degrees in the summer, Abhay said, “The industry teaches us a lot. It was a pretty heavy getup for Vighnaharta and the editing was also done on the spot. It would often get very tough - I shot in 42/45 degrees and my hands would get tanned. With no footwear in feet as well, it became very difficult. I have done so many other mythological shows but this was the most difficult.”

Abhay played Ganesha on Vighnaharta Ganesha.

He added, “Aarna (sister Aarna Bhadoriya) and I did Balveer Returns together and there would be times when we had slimy-muddy water being thrown on us continuously. We had to work for two days in that situation. It was a new experience - it was difficult but we had fun as well.”

Recalling his experience of working with Satish Kaushik in Vivek Agnihotri's The Last Show, Abhay said, “Working with and sharing screen space with Satish Kaushik ji was an honour for me. I really miss him. We had many hilarious scenes and it was huge fun working with him. The last time I met him, was outside the production and, of course, I had no clue it would be our last meeting. I just want to say that we miss him a lot. He had such a positive vibe and we love and miss him so much.”

Abhay also recalled how Anupam Kher and Satish would together make the entire mood on sets joyful. "The movie revolves around Satish sir and Anupam sir. The movie celebrated friendship and was more realistic. Anupam sir and our director are gems of person, Anupam sir used to make sure that we all are enjoying our shoot in a joyful mood. On the other hand I'm a big fan of Vivek sir."

Recalling the time he got to know about Satish's death, Abhay said, “I couldn't believe it for the first time and later I was literally left in tears. I don't know the truth behind his death as we read in the media. But whatever happened was seriously sad and we can never find another Satish sir. We can only celebrate his work.”

