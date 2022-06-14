Abhay Deol: As long as I have my privacy, people can say whatever they want

A lot has been written about Abhay Deol’s life, from his love affairs to his professional relationships with people in the industry. But the actor has never come forward to confirm or deny anything. That’s because he values his privacy and doesn’t want to be disturbed by murmurs.

“All my career, I haven’t really invested in PR, or tried to create an image. I make films, and then I come to market those films. In the beginning, I wouldn’t even market the films because I felt the makers should be at the centre of attention, not an actor,” says Abhay, whose latest web film, Jungle Cry, was finally released earlier this month on a web platform.

The 46-year-old continues, “People get that attention (on personal life) when they invest in themselves, and invest in PR. I made sure that I didn’t invest in the limelight, and kept surfacing for work”.

The actor reveals being a star comes with the sacrifice of personal family, something which he is not ready to do.

“You need to invest in marketing outside of the movies. I chose not to do that. As time went on, people spoke more about the films and the directors I worked with, and I was able to keep myself underground”.

Keeping his life underwraps comes with a bit of manipulation, and play, which is something he is ready to indulge in. He says, “Fame as a beast can overpower you, and take away everything and suddenly you don’t have a personal life anymore. Because you have mixed it into your professional life”.

The Dev D actor asserts, “Whereas I made a conscious effort, letting people believe what they want to believe. As long as I have my privacy, they can say whatever they want. I am not even defending myself, like recently, someone came out and lied about me and I just stayed quiet because today’s hot news is tomorrow’s old news”.

In fact, Abhay is proud that he could manage to keep the attention for over 17 years of his career. Talking about work, we ask him if he is concerned about the delay in the release of Jungle Cry, given that it was completed in 2019. It is based on a real life story of underprivileged children’s journey from their institute in Orissa to Rugby World Cup tournament in England.

“It was a unique and memorable experience of bringing this true story alive, and working with everyone… Everyone knows the difficulty of making a movie. So, you can just imagine the relief when it finally releases… I’m running in my 17 year now in the industry, so I don’t get frustrated when there are delays, not because I’m done with it and moved on. But because I come from an experience that has taught me to be patient,” he says while wrapping up.

