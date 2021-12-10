Abhay Deol recalls incident when Sunny Deol made 8-year-old Karan cry: 'You're not gonna get something every time'

Actor Abhay Deol has recalled an incident when his cousin, actor Sunny Deol made his 8-year-old son Karan Deol cry. In a new interview, Karan also revealed that once he was 'thoroughly told off' by his parents for bunking classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Deol is the elder son of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. He made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film was directed by Sunny Deol and starred Karan and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhay spoke about an anecdote involving Karan. He said, "When he was a child, of course, bhaiyya (brother) used to bring him toys every time he returned home. I remember, once it happened when he was around 8-years-old, Bhaiyya decided that 'No, I'm not going to get him anything this time'. You know so that we don't spoil the child. Karan cried so much that he didn't get his toy. I still remember. He was bawling that his papa didn't bring him anything. And papa (Sunny) was like, 'No, you're not gonna get something every time. We're spoiling you'. I just happened to be there when he walked in and Karan was like 'What did I get?' and it was nothing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan added, "Normally when he used to come back I used to wake up before him. I used to be excited that he got something. But I woke up and was pretty disappointed during that time."

Karan also recalled incidents of his childhood when he bunked classes and was scolded by his parents. He said, "I bunked quite a bit of my fair share of classes in school. I planned it in such a way that I knew when the guard used to go on lunch break. So I knew at that moment I'll get into my normal clothes, change out of my school uniforms and jump the gate. Take a rick and go to the barista and sit and chill with my friends. I've gone many a time to see films where my phone has rung once and mom once I cut it, mom twice that I understood she knows I'm not in school. So I've left the theatre, I've entered home when I see my dad standing in the corridor. I didn't realise that even he was at home. So what happened later was not a nice experience, I was thoroughly told off."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Abhay Deol says he is ‘intimidated’ to work with Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby; adds ‘my world of filmmaking is so different’

Meanwhile, Karan Deol features in Velle, which also stars Abhay and Mouni Roy. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the movie also features Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. It is being directed by Deven Munja and is a story about three friends.