bollywood

Abhay Deol welcomes nephew into the world of films as Rajveer preps for acting debut: 'My little nephew is all grown up'

Actor Abhay Deol expressed his happiness as his nephew Rajveer Deol is all set to enter into the world of acting with Sooraj Barjatya's film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Rajveer Deol will make his debut in a Rajshri Productions' film.

Actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram to welcome his nephew Rajveer Deol into the world of acting. On Wednesday, veteran actor Dharmendra had tweeted to inform that his grandson is all set for a Bollywood acting debut.

Abhay wrote: "My little nephew is all grown up! Taking his 1st big steps towards acting... Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. #SoorajBarjatya #RajveerDeol @avnish.barjatya @aapkadharam iamsunnydeol @iambobbydeol @abhaydeol @imkarandeol @castingchhabra @tinadehal #Films #BollywoodMovies #Movies #Deols #Barjatyas #Iconic #Cinema"

Malaika Arora takes fans inside her kitchen as 'something exciting is cooking'

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene shares a peek into their Maldives vacation

Abhishek hilariously references Bunty Aur Babli as he wraps up Dasvi's Agra leg

Shilpa found it tough to make Viaan feel equally loved after Samisha's birth

A day before Dharmendra had tweeted to inform: "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol." Rajveer is the younger son of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol. Sunny had introduced his elder son Karan in his directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The film, a coming-of-age love story, will also mark the debut of Avnish S Barjatya, Sooraj Barjatya's son, as a writer and director. It will be Rajshri production's 59th film.

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like Mughal-e-Azam and Tumhari Amrita.

Also read: Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

Avnish said he decided to cast Rajveer as the newcomer is hard-working and has a charisma about him. “The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film,” Avnish said in a statement in Mumbai.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a release in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

