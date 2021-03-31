Sunny Deol's son Rajveer to make his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son, Dharmendra reacts

Another Deol is entering Bollywood and his family is nothing but excited about it. Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol, is all set to make his acting debut. The debutant has been signed on by Rajshri Productions for their upcoming coming-of-age love story. The film will deal with the concept of love and relationships in today’s world.

The yet-to-be-titled movie not only marks Rajveer's debut but also marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya's debut as a director. He also penned the script. The movie marks the banner's 59th production. Speaking about Rajveer, Avnish said, “Rajveer speaks with his eyes. He has a silent charisma and is tremendously hard-working. The more time we spent talking about the project, the more I began to see Rajveer as the protagonist in my film." The makers are yet to finalise the female lead.

Announcing his grandson's debut, Dharmendra took to Twitter and said, "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol."

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

Sunny also shared the announcement and wrote, "My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor.Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming -of-age love story.A beautiful journey awaits ahead."

Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol also extended his support. "On the way to realise his dream ...Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead," he tweeted.

Rajveer has studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has trained under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan. Rajveer's older brother Karan Deol made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in 2019, with Sunny helming the movie. He will soon appear in Apne 2 co-starring Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra.

