Abhijeet Bhattacharya says his songs made Akshay Kumar a star: 'He was called poor man's Mithun Chakraborty'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya believes he should be credited for the success achieved by film stars such as Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Abhijeet has said in an interview that Akshay was previously known as 'poor man's Mithun Chakraborty'.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is the voice behind multiple 90s hits such as Sheher Ki Ladki, Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main and more. He has said that he is made only to sing for stars. Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's most successful actors and often makes it to the lists of world's richest people in entertainment industry.

"I am made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn’t worth anything. There’s Shah Rukh Khan on one side and there’s Suniel Shetty on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him. Every time someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturised on both the actors were a hit," he said in an interview to India.com.

"My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it’s Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi (1992 film for which Abhijeet had sung many popular songs including Waada Raha Sanam), and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before but my songs turned them into stars," he added.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares Father's Day post for dad, calls herself fauji ki beti: 'I’m sorry times have been tough'

Abhijeet was recently seen on an episode of Indian Idol 12. After the appearance, he slammed reality show judges for being inexperienced and told Bollywood Spy in an interview, "I told them (Indian Idol team), I am not asking for work, I am asking for what is rightfully mine. People work under me. I am the employer. They call people who've sung four songs in their life. You make those people judges who haven't served music. They are only commercial. They've given hit songs, but they haven't given music anything."