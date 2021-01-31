Abhishek Bachchan attends producer Bunty Walia's father's funeral. See pics
Actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen at the funeral of producer Bunty Walia's father on Sunday. Bunty is known for producing films such as Lamhaa, Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
Abhishek was seen wearing a black mask and also wore a cast on his right hand at the city crematorium. Also seen were other members of Bunty's family.
On the work front, 2020 was eventful for Abhishek. He appeared on the second season of web series Breathe on Amazon Prime Video. His film, Ludo, also released on Netflix.
The Hindustan Times review for Breathe: Into the Shadows, read: "Amazon could’ve taken the anthology route with Breathe, stitching the two seasons together thematically instead of grasping at straws trying to find a narrative connection. There isn’t one. Normally, Amit Sadh’s Inspector Kabir Sawant would’ve been the protagonist of this show. He’s the only non-psychopath on the roster. Instead, despite Sadh’s performance (which is far superior to anyone else’s, by the way), he is relegated to a supporting presence, while the more popular Bollywood actor is given top-billing."
The actor will next be seen to two high profile ventures, Bob Biswas, which will be a spin-off to the 2012 hit Kahaani; and in The Big Bull, based on the life of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta.
Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply
Abhishek and other members of his family, including father Amitabh, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had to battle coronavirus after all tested positive to the deadly virus in July last year. Abhishek took the longest to recover.
At the time of his discharge from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital in early August, he had written: "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Malvade: OTT a boon for actors like me who were offered s**t in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaaved Jaaferi: I don’t sit and cry over spilt milk, or get negative about things which didn’t happen in my career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor's bulging biceps steal attention from his grey hair, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan attends producer Bunty Walia's father's funeral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor returns to Mumbai after farmers stall film shoot for 3rd time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years of Hum: Jumma Chumma and the magic of Big B!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka-Virat make travel plans in their first ad together after welcoming baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daisy Shah breaks down on stage during an event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No comedy this! Pranay Dixit all set to play a gangster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba: 'You're a success story who's made it on his own'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'soul sista' Amrita Arora on her birthday. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release in movie theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty jokes in Marathi as paparazzi asks her to pose for pictures, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Male gaze vs female gaze: Do female directors tell women stories better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: The bold and beautiful actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox