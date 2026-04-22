Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai his soulmate, shares secret to happy marriage

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary and shared an adorable picture on social media with their daughter Aaradhya. In a recent interview, Abhishek called Aishwarya his soulmate and revealed the secret to a successful marriage.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals secret to happy marriage with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan reveals the secret to happy marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

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In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek revealed that he first met Aishwarya during the shoot of their 2000 film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. However, at that time, he never suspected that Aishwarya would be his soulmate. The duo fell in love while working on the sets of J P Dutta’s Umrao Jaan.

Abhishek added, “We got married a few months after the release of our film Guru together. Mani Ratnam (who directed Guru) remains special for both of us. We consider him a dear friend and godfather. Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter, and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values, but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor further went on to share the secret to his successful marriage and said, “Every night, before you sleep, say ‘sorry’ three times to your wife without fail.” Apart from Guru, Abhishek and Aishwarya also featured in Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor further went on to share the secret to his successful marriage and said, “Every night, before you sleep, say ‘sorry’ three times to your wife without fail.” Apart from Guru, Abhishek and Aishwarya also featured in Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony. The couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. They have largely maintained privacy about their personal lives and rarely share pictures on social media. However, they are often seen attending high-profile events together.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films

Abhishek is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raja Shivaji. Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the historical action film also stars Riteish in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

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Apart from this, Abhishek also has Siddharth Anand’s King in the pipeline. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

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