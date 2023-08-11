Abhishek Bachchan can't view Jaya Bachchan as an actor: 'Very difficult for me to judge her'

Abhishek Bachchan has said that he cannot see his actor-mother Jaya Bachchan as an actor, though he can do that for his father Amitabh Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In an interview with India Today, Abhishek Bachchan shared his views on how he found Jaya in her latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (Also read: Reddit debates whether Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani justifies adultery)

Abhishek on Jaya's performance

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pose together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Told that his mom's performance has been one of the most praised ones, Abhishek had a fun response: “That’s good to hear! Go tell her in Parliament." He further said he watched the film with her and added, "For me, the only member of the family who I cannot view as an actor is my mother. My father and my wife, I have the ability to see them as an actor and performer.”

Abhishek's emotional bond with mom

He added, "But with my mother, it is too emotional. The relationship between a mother and a son, or any child and a parent, is just that. I always view her as my mother, so it is very difficult for me to judge her.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Dharmendra as Jaya's onscreen husband while Shabana Azmi plays his lover. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Jaya's grandson while Alia Bhatt plays Shabana's granddaughter. Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly essay the roles of Alia's parents. The film also stars Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das. Shashank Khaitan, along with Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently cross the ₹200-crore mark at the global box office. In two weeks, it has made nett collections of ₹121 crore in India, a Sacnilk report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announcing the box office report, Karan had written a long and emotional note on social media. “Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point in time, I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7-year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28 of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation, and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love.” he also thanked the team of the film for their hard work and creativity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON