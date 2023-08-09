Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh react to Lilly Singh's post on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

YouTuber Lilly Singh recently took to Instagram to share an elaborate post after watching Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In her share, she explained why she enjoyed the film, and how she feels that it beautifully addresses social issues like “sexism, body positivity, gender norms and homophobia”. Furthermore, she also added that the film is “entertaining as hell”. Her post quickly captured the attention of many, including the main leads of the film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. They also shared their reactions to her post. The image shows Lilly Singh (L) dressed in pink and a still (R) from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (Instagram/@lilly, YouTube/@Dharma Productions)

“Last night, after about 15 years, I watched a Bollywood movie in the theatre: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” she wrote. In the next few lines she added that though she has always loved Bollywood films, she is aware how some of the movies can be “extremely sexist and patriarchal”. She then went on to write more about her “bittersweet” relationship with Hindi films. While talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani she explained how she felt some of such prevailing issues of Bollywood were “resolved” in the film.

“Progress isn’t perfect. After all, poor Rani still had to rock a saree in the snow (a part of the glass ceiling that just won’t break). But this film was a major win for me and I cannot recommend it enough,” she added as the concluding lines of her post. Furthermore, she also posted a few images of her dressed in pink.

Read the entire post by Lilly Singh about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

“Lilly, Lilly thank you so much!!!! You and your love really hit the spot pink. You go Rani,” Alia Bhatt wrote in the comments section. To which, the YouTuber replied, “Congrats sis.” Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment and added, “Thank you Lilly! With all our heart. This is so lovely!". Lilly replied to the actor with three heart emoticons.

