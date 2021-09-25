Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 50 years of Jaya Bachchan with stills from her films: 'Grateful to be her son'
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 50 years of Jaya Bachchan with stills from her films: 'Grateful to be her son'

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a number of stills from Jaya Bachchan's movies as she completed 50 years in the film industry on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Jaya Bachchan has completed 50 years in the film industry. 

Abhishek Bachchan revisited some of Jaya Bachchan's iconic movies as she completed 50 years in the film industry. Taking to Instagram, he shared stills from movies such as Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Kora Kagaz and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. 

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote, “I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you.” 

The post got love from many. Jaya's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Love you.” Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “She is (love).” Anil Kapoor dropped hearts, raising hands and applause emojis. Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis. 

 

RELATED STORIES

Navya also shared a post, originally shared by a Bollywood fan account, on her Instagram Stories and marked Jaya's milestone. She wrote, “50 years of her (camera emoji).” 

Jaya has starred in films in the Hindi and Bengali film industries. She appeared in hits such as Guddi, Zanjeer, Sholay, Mili, Bawarchi, Silsila, and Uphaar. Following her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya appeared in lesser films. She had backed the hit comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh. In the later years of her career, Jaya appeared in films such as Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, and Kal Ho Naa Ho. 

Later, Jaya went on to focus on her political career. However, she is set to make her acting comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead while Jaya will reunite with Dharmendra. 

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda shares pic with nani Jaya Bachchan, fan wants to know if chairs behind them are real silver

Speaking about working with Jaya again, Dharmendra told a leading daily recently, "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan jaya bachchan amitabh bachchan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akshay gets a 'tight hug' from daughter Nitara as he wishes her happy birthday

6

Kareena steps out with Babita, Alia visits Ranbir's under-construction home

Shilpa Shetty grooves to viral Manike Mage Hithe with Geeta Kapur, watch

Mira Rajput bids farewell to Virgo season with the help of Taylor Swift, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP