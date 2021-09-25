Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 50 years of Jaya Bachchan with stills from her films: 'Grateful to be her son'

Abhishek Bachchan revisited some of Jaya Bachchan's iconic movies as she completed 50 years in the film industry. Taking to Instagram, he shared stills from movies such as Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Kora Kagaz and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Sharing the post, Abhishek wrote, “I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you.”

The post got love from many. Jaya's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Love you.” Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “She is (love).” Anil Kapoor dropped hearts, raising hands and applause emojis. Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis.

Navya also shared a post, originally shared by a Bollywood fan account, on her Instagram Stories and marked Jaya's milestone. She wrote, “50 years of her (camera emoji).”

Jaya has starred in films in the Hindi and Bengali film industries. She appeared in hits such as Guddi, Zanjeer, Sholay, Mili, Bawarchi, Silsila, and Uphaar. Following her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya appeared in lesser films. She had backed the hit comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh. In the later years of her career, Jaya appeared in films such as Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Later, Jaya went on to focus on her political career. However, she is set to make her acting comeback with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead while Jaya will reunite with Dharmendra.

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda shares pic with nani Jaya Bachchan, fan wants to know if chairs behind them are real silver

Speaking about working with Jaya again, Dharmendra told a leading daily recently, "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.”