Abhishek Bachchan digs out special vintage pic to wish mom Jaya Bachchan on birthday

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a special memory from the family album to wish mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. He went all the way back to 2000 to share a photo from the music launch of his debut movie Refugee. (Also read: When Jaya Bachchan said she isn't 'chidchidi' but can't suffer stupidity)

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a special photo on Jaya Bachchan's birthday.

The photo shows Abhishek in a black suit and Jaya in a white-pink outfit. Jaya is looking at Abhishek with a big smile on her face as he holds her in his arms. She looks immensely proud of him.

Sharing the photo, Abhishek wrote, “Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me.”

Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote in the comments section, "That’s a beautiful moment!" Sonu Sood, Bipasha Basu and Suniel Shetty wished Jaya on her big day. Fans of Abhishek also left comments on the post. One wrote, “Refugee is my one of the favourite movies... You did very fine act in that. I am your fan after watching Refugee itself. People compare you with @amitabhbachchan sir... But I think your acting skills are different from BigB... Hope to see your acting with best from your side.”

Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a post for her nani ahead of her birthday, on Saturday. "Happy birthday nani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you," she wrote with a picture of Jaya from her younger days.

Jaya will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She plays Ranveer Singh's mother in the movie and Dharmendra's wife. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt.

