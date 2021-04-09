Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan gets best compliment from niece Navya Naveli Nanda, she calls him 'The one and only Big Bull'
Abhishek Bachchan gets best compliment from niece Navya Naveli Nanda, she calls him 'The one and only Big Bull'

Abhishek Bachchan has received one of the best compliments for his latest outing, The Big Bull, and it came from none other than his niece Navya Nanda. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Navya Nanda is excited to watch Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, is all excited to watch her uncle Abhishek Bachchan's latest film. Abhishek's The Big Bull hit Disney+Hotstar Thursday evening.

Abhishek had shared a poster of the film and written on Instagram earlier, "Watch the story of The Big Bull unfold today at 7:30pm. The End will shock you." Sharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Navya wrote, "Yay out today," adding, "The one and only Big Bull Abhishek Bachchan."

A screenshot of Navya's post.
Navya also posted a picture from the film as she watched it later on her TV. "Yaaaassss," she wrote and posted a few emojis.

Abhishek in The Big Bull

Directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma, The Big Bull was earlier scheduled to release in October 2020. However, it was delayed owing to the pandemic and the makers then decided to go for a direct-to-digital release. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among others.

Talking about his character in the film, Abhishek had recently told PTI that he identified with his aspirational nature. "All of us are very aspirational in life, we want to achieve, we want to fulfil our dreams and Hemant Shah (his role) is no different. His determination, his doggedness to achieve what he wants to achieve, are unique to him. I don't think it is important whether I am like that or not. I think it is important that I am convinced that Hemant should be like that," he said.

“Hemant Shah is a character, who has stars in his eyes, he has big dreams for himself and how he is very determined and focused about how to achieve it. But he has his flaws and that is something that I found interesting,” he added.

