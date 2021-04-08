IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, see video
Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Rajinikanth was recently felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad for Annaatthe shoot, see video

  • Annaatthe, a rural action drama, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva. In December 2020, the film's shoot came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 10:06 PM IST

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday left for Hyderabad to join back the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe to complete the remainder of the project. The star’s publicist shared a video in which Rajinikanth is seen getting off at the airport and waving to his fans.

Annaatthe, a rural action drama, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva. Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad in a chartered flight. As per sources, he has about a month of shooting left.


In December 2020, the shoot of the project came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad. A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth was set to return to Chennai the next day. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth is finally returning to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles. Keerthy will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts as fan recreates her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan: ‘How cute’

On being signed for the film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rajinikanth movie rajinikanth annaatthe tamil cinema + 2 more

Related Stories

Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
On Rajinikanth’s birthday, PM Narendra Modi is among those who has wished him.
On Rajinikanth’s birthday, PM Narendra Modi is among those who has wished him.
entertainment

Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’, PM Modi wishes him ‘long, healthy life’

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON DEC 12, 2020 06:25 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and celebrities Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and many others have wished Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP