Abhishek Bachchan gives a sneak peek of The Big Bull's first song Ishq Namazaa: Watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a sneak peek of the first track from his upcoming movie The Big Bull. The song titled Ishq Namazaa is a soothing romantic number featuring Abhishek and Nikita Dutta.

The actor said that the song will be out on March 25. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek said, "Tomorrow’s market prediction: love at an all-time high Ishq Namazaa."

The movie is Abhishek’s first collaboration with Nikita and fans are waiting to watch the chemistry of the new pair.

The trailer of the movie was released earlier in March in which Abhishek portrays the role of a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India's richest man. The film is inspired by 'true events' of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta's life.

In this film, Abhishek plays stockbroker Hemant Shah. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film's trailer showed strong similarities with the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

After comparisons were made between the film and his series, Hansal took to Twitter to voice his opinion. A fan had tweeted, "Appreciate efforts bt not the standard of @mehtahansal and @pratikg80's #Scam1992 .... Baap of all web series."

Hansal replied, "Appreciate your love for the show. Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love."

The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.