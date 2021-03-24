IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on her first impression of Adipurush co-star Prabhas: 'I thought he was shy'
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with Prabhas for Adipurush,
Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with Prabhas for Adipurush,
bollywood

Kriti Sanon on her first impression of Adipurush co-star Prabhas: 'I thought he was shy'

  • Kriti Sanon is set to play Sita in Adipurush. The actor stars opposite Prabhas in the movie. While the shoot is yet to commence, the actor shared her thoughts on her co-star.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Kriti Sanon has been roped in for Adipurush. The actor will be starring opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in the movie. This is their first collaboration and the actor revealed her first impression of the star.

It was previously revealed that Kriti will be starring as Sita, from Ramayana, in the pan-India movie. The movie also stars Sunny Singh, who might play Lakshman. Prabhas is set to play the titular role while Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Raavan. The casting was confirmed a few weeks ago.

Sharing her first impression of the actor, the Luka Chuppi star told Mid-Day, "When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars."

Speaking about the role, Kriti added, "When you’re telling a story that is not set in today’s times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu.”

Kriti has a busy few months ahead. Apart from Adipurush, the actor also has Bhediya in the pipeline. The actor is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy, which follows Stree and recently released Roohi. Talking about her upcoming few months, she revealed she will be leaving for Arunachal Pradesh for a 15-day schedule before she joins Prabhas starrer.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on Chehre set

Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. The actor announced the wrap of the movie's shooting in February by sharing a picture featuring Akshay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kriti sanon adipurush prabhas + 1 more

Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
READ FULL STORY
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP