IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on Chehre set: He introduced himself back
Indian television star Krystle D'souza(Instagram/krystledsouza)
Indian television star Krystle D'souza(Instagram/krystledsouza)
bollywood

Krystle D'souza recalls meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time on Chehre set: He introduced himself back

Indian television star Krystle D'souza shares her memories of meeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the sets of Chehre.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Indian television star Krystle D'souza, who has debuted on the silver screen with Anand Pandit's mystery thriller 'Chehre', has recalled the memories of meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the film.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller Chehre has been in the news since its inception. The movie has managed to grab the attention of the audience with an intriguing trailer which was launched recently by the filmmakers.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry, the movie leads the audience through a puzzling path stacked with mystery, anticipation, truth, allegations, defence, and struggle.

Recalling the moment she met Bachchan for the first time on the set, Krystle said, "I can never forget that day, it feels like just yesterday. I went up to him and introduced myself and he introduced himself back and I said of course I know!!!"

"He was so warm and welcoming and so jovial at the same time. We did a few line rehearsals and went straight into the take while my mom stood in a corner teary-eyed!" she added.

ALSO READ: Soni Razdan asks why those in 16 to 40 age group 'aren’t getting Covid-19 vaccine first'

The film is all set to hit the screens on April 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
krystle d'souza amitabh bachchan chehre emraan hashmi + 2 more

Related Stories

Gauri Khan is a successful film producer and interior designer as well.
Gauri Khan is a successful film producer and interior designer as well.
bollywood

Gauri Khan gets nostalgic about magazine shoot, shares fresh pics. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan shared some fresh pictures from a recent magazine shoot she took part in. She mentioned how she was already missing the on-shoot madness.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday
Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher. See pics and videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut have shared glimpses of her birthday bash that she hosted in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Check out the pics and videos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP