Abhishek Bachchan: I feel bad for my parents sometimes...

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is garnering a lot of praise for his act in his latest film Dasvi, and the person who has been most vocal about his performance is his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Senior Bachchan took to social media upon the OTT release of the film, and wrote, “..Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya!”

Abhishek is naturally touched, and tells us his father might be a superstar for the world, but he’s a normal dad after all. “He is just like any other father of course. We tend to forget that my parents at the end of the day are also parents. I feel bad for them sometimes. They say they felt… I know my father has, he told me that he wants to reserve his comments about what he feels at times because he doesn’t want people to misunderstand and say ‘you are just being biased. It was very touching of him to say what he did. It made me very emotional and thankful,” says the 46-year-old.

Amitabh has been constantly sharing songs and re-tweeting fan comments about Abhishek’s performance in Dasvi. “He is very excited. We tend to forget.. I am a parent as well today so I know you cannot see beyond your children. It gives you so much happiness when you see them happy, healthy, and hopefully successful,” adds the actor.

Right before Dasvi released, he had written a note on social media, wherein he mentioned he was ‘reticent to speak about his films and is borderline apologetic about his work’.

Ask him what triggered that note, and he replies, “Well, it’s the truth. I just wanted to say I was very excited after seeing the film, very happy and proud of our director. I just wanted to put the positivity out there. In the past, I have been very shy to say anything as I thought ‘ let the film talk’ But with this one, I thought ‘you know what, I want to talk about it, it’s a good film in my opinion’ I wanted to try and manifest that positivity into something. That was the emotion behind me writing it.”