Abhishek Bachchan, in Paris with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, shares first video from family holiday

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the first video from his holiday in Paris with his wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya. He posted a short boomerang clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.

“Paris when it sparkles,” Abhishek captioned it. He added the song La Vie en Rose in the background. While he recently accompanied Aishwarya and Aaradhya to the Ponniyin Selvan shoot location, this is their first vacation together in several months.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse of the lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Last week, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya took off to Paris on a family vacation. Pictures and videos of them at the Mumbai airport were widely shared online. Aishwarya held Aaradhya’s hand as they entered the terminal. Abhishek seems to be still recovering from his injury, as his hand was bandaged.

In August, Abhishek underwent surgery after he hurt himself on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. He took to Instagram to share a photo of his hand in a plaster and wrote, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai.”

“Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said... Mard ko dard nahin hota (A man does not feel any pain)! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages,” he added.

Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of Umrao Jaan and tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Recently, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh revealed that Abhishek and Aishwarya are quite involved in Aaradhya’s online classes. “Mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc),” he said.