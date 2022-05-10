Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur laud former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala for clearing Class 10 and 12 exams at 87

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams on Tuesday. Chautala, who is 87 years old, scored 88 marks out of 100 in English paper in Class 10 exam last year. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, who starred in the film Dasvi, which is about a politician appearing for Class 10 exams in jail, reacted to the news. Also Read: Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan is A+, but film struggles for a passing score

Sharing a news article about how the ex-CM completed Class 10 and 12 at the age of 87, Nimrat wrote, “Absolutely marvellous!! Age is truly only a digit or two." Abhishek also shared the article and tweeted, “Badhai!!! #Dasvi.”

Nimrat Kaur tweets about former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Abhishek Bachchan tweets about former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

One fan replied to Abhishek's tweet, “Alright then, shall we get ready to see you and @yamigautam in #Baarvi?” Another one wrote, “Aap ki film ka asar hai (This is because of your film).”

Abhishek's Dasvi releases on Netflix India and Jio Cinema last month. The film stars him as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh (uneducated) and corrupt" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti (new challenge)" in prison: education.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi, who takes over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami Gautam is seen as a strict jailor and IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “Even though Dasvi has its heart at the right place and wants to send out a strong message, it lacks execution and average writing further weakens it. The fantastic first half is laced with a lot of socio-political satire and comic punches that trigger genuine laughter. But it falls flat in the second half that turns more preachy and looks a tad dragged too.”

