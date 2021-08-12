Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury condo in Mumbai for 45 crore
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury condo in Mumbai for 45 crore

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai for ₹45 crore. The actor would have been neighbours with Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai currently live with his parents at Jalsa.

Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West. The actor got 45.75 crore for the sale.

Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya would have been neighbours to Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar if they had stuck with the purchase. The actor got the house in 2014 for 41 crore.

As per a report in Money Control, the house is 7,527 square feet and located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli area. Shahid reportedly paid 56 crore for his apartment while Akshay got it for 52.5 crore.

Shahid and his wife Mira often visit the site these days to overlook the construction work. She recently posted a video in which she checked out tiles laid out on the floor. Their flat is on the high-rise’s 42nd and 43rd floors.

Other actors who have made recent property purchases are Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani. They bought sea-facing homes in the Khar West neighbourhood. While Rani Mukerji reportedly spent 7.12 crore on hers, Disha Patani bought it for 5.95 crore.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull, inspired by the life of tainted stock broker Harshad Mehta. The film did not do well amid comparisons with Hansal Mehta's hit series on the same subject. His next two releases will be Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Bob Biswas with Chitrangada Sen.

Also read: Step inside Rani Mukerji, Disha Patani's new housing complex with a view of the Arabian Sea and many amenities

Aishwarya was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan. Her upcoming project is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a period epic, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel. The couple was recently seen together with their daughter as they met Aishwarya's Ponniyin Selvan co-star Sarath Kumar and his family at this home.

Topics
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan

