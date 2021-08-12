Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury condo in Mumbai for 45 crore

Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West. The actor got ₹45.75 crore for the sale.

Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya would have been neighbours to Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar if they had stuck with the purchase. The actor got the house in 2014 for ₹41 crore.

As per a report in Money Control, the house is 7,527 square feet and located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli area. Shahid reportedly paid ₹56 crore for his apartment while Akshay got it for ₹52.5 crore.

Shahid and his wife Mira often visit the site these days to overlook the construction work. She recently posted a video in which she checked out tiles laid out on the floor. Their flat is on the high-rise’s 42nd and 43rd floors.

Other actors who have made recent property purchases are Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani. They bought sea-facing homes in the Khar West neighbourhood. While Rani Mukerji reportedly spent ₹7.12 crore on hers, Disha Patani bought it for ₹5.95 crore.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull, inspired by the life of tainted stock broker Harshad Mehta. The film did not do well amid comparisons with Hansal Mehta's hit series on the same subject. His next two releases will be Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Bob Biswas with Chitrangada Sen.

Aishwarya was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan. Her upcoming project is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a period epic, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel. The couple was recently seen together with their daughter as they met Aishwarya's Ponniyin Selvan co-star Sarath Kumar and his family at this home.