Abhishek Bachchan on actors who say awards don’t matter: ‘Because they didn’t get one’

Abhishek Bachchan said that every actor wants to win awards and anyone who claims that awards do not matter is only saying so because they did not win any. He added that if someone is ‘good enough’, they will get awards.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Bob Biswas, Abhishek was asked about the importance of awards in his life and if he feels that he deserved to win for some of his performances. He said that every actor works for appreciation and called awards the ‘ultimate praise’.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek said that awards are important for every actor. “Koi bhi yeh bole ki main award mein nahi maanta hoon...kyunki aapko award mili nahi hai. Simple si baat hai. Dekhiye, hum sab kalakaar hai, kalakaar ko jab nawaza jaaye, jab unki waah-waahi ho (If someone says, ‘I don’t believe in awards’, it is because they didn’t get one. It’s simple. We are artists, if we are praised), that is greater than any award for anybody,” he said.

“We work a lot for appreciation. Yes, this is our business, we have to run our houses, there is a financial side to it, absolutely. But you praise an actor and he will be happy. We work for praise, that is the function of the profession. Award is the ultimate praise na? Everybody loves awards. If you didn’t get an award, you are not popular enough or your performance wasn’t good enough, that’s the way I look at it. Agar hum woh conspiracy theory mein ghuse na, phir toh anek hai (If we get into conspiracy theories, there are many). If you are good enough, it will come to you, simple as that,” he added.

Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Bob Biswas, a standalone film on the insurance agent moonlighting as a hired assassin from Kahaani. The role was played by Saswata Chatterjee in the original 2012 film.

Bob Biswas, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Zee5 on December 3.

