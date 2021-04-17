Abhishek Bachchan says he had a 'middle-class upbringing', dad Amitabh 'wasn't this iconic superstar' when he came home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that it would be 'awkward' for him to complain about anything, because he isn't entitled. He said that he has 'had a completely normal middle-class upbringing', and that he has always been clear about wanting to achieve things on his 'own merit' .

In an interview, Abhishek credited his mother for cultivating a 'normal' life for him and his sister Shweta, and said that it doesn't matter 'who your parents' are, and that having connections to illustrious family members isn't 'going to help you'.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "At the end of the day, when the audience is in that theatre, they're going to be watching you. They've bought a ticket to your film. If they want to see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, they'll buy a ticket to their movies, why would they come to my movies?"

He said that he likes 'validation', and that there's 'nothing wrong' in admitting that. He continued, "We are all here to entertain the audiences. We are here because a part of us, apart from creative satisfaction, also want to hear the applause. You want to get the pat on the back saying, ‘Job well done’. That’s a large part of being an actor. It’s a wonderful thing. Why do we try and stay away from it in our false attempt at being humble? I love it when the films that I work in do well. I love it when the audience gives me positive feedback. I am concerned when my films don’t do well. I am concerned if I don’t get good feedback for my work. I learn from it."

Abhishek was seen recently in The Big Bull, based in part of the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The actor has been celebrating its 'success', by sharing reported viewership numbers. But the film was met with largely negative reviews, with most critics comparing it unfavourably to the streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta.

