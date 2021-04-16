Abhishek Bachchan thanks Aishwarya Rai for putting his life 'into focus' and 'back on track' last year

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has credited his wife, Aishwarya Rai, for putting things in perspective for him. He said that experiencing the lockdown last year altered his perception of 'success', and that 'it doesn't matter if you're living in a mansion or a hut, as long as you can smile'.

In an interview, Abhishek said that Aishwarya reminded him that he has much to be grateful for. "We are so busy chasing material things, that we forget what's really important," he said.

Abhishek told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm always asked, 'What did you do during the lockdown?' Some people learned to cook, some people have picked up a new language... I was speaking to my wife about this, and as all wives do, they put your lives into focus, and put you back on track."

He continued, "She said, 'For the first time in your life, you got to spend an entire year with your family, and your family is safe and healthy today'. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it's so true. We get to do what we love doing all day, and go home to a healthy and happy family."

Abhishek, Aishwarya, their daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, all recovered from the coronavirus last year. All four were also hospitalised.

Abhishek, who appeared as stockbroker Hemant Shah in the film The Big Bull recently, revealed in an interview that Aishwarya doesn't like watching his films before they release. He also credited her for 'training' Aaradhya on how to handle media attention.

He told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

