Abhishek Bachchan on what Amitabh Bachchan said about fans that gather outside their home: You think they'll come back?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has talked about his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan and how he struggled to make his way in the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, Abhishek also said that though he himself comes from a privileged background, it's the 'work that counts'.

Abhishek Bachchan is the younger child of Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan. The couple also has a daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abhishek made his debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta's Refugee (2000).

On the podcast The Ranveer Show, Abhishek said, “You are talking to somebody who sits here who comes from a place of the immense privilege of which I'm very aware of, very appreciative of. And I work my rear end off every day not to disrespect that lineage. That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He’s paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You’ve got to stay humble. It is your work that counts."

Sharing a personal story, Abhishek said, "Since my father’s near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, every Sunday there’s a crowd of people that come to meet him outside the house...He religiously does everything in his power to be there at 6 in the evening on Sunday to go meet the crowd...There had been times, after I became an actor that, he took me and I call it my Simba moment (referring to The Lion King film). I go there and very reluctantly wave because obviously nobody’s there going to wave at me when Mr Bachchan is standing behind you. They are there for him."

Abhishek also revealed that one day he asked his father how did it feel that the crowd has been coming for him for so many years. A day later, Amitabh replied that ‘the only thought that’s going through my head is – Do you think they’ll come next Sunday?’" Abhishek said he was wowed by the response. He added, "This teaches you that even at this position you cannot be complacent. You cannot take it for granted. He’s the Amitabh Bachchan. There is not a bigger star and better actor than him in the world. His attitude is like I got to work hard because these guys have to come back.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek features in the Bob Biswas, which was recently released. Helmed by debutant Diya Ghosh, the film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit Kahaani, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off released on ZEE5 on December 3.