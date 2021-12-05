Abhishek Bachchan issues warning to trolls targeting daughter Aaradhya: ‘She’s out of bounds, will not tolerate it’

Abhishek Bachchan often finds himself at the receiving end of social media trolls. Every so often, his family is also dragged into criticism. In a recent media interaction, Abhishek warned haters not to target his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While promoting his upcoming film, Bob Biswas, Abhishek talked about the online hate he has received over the years and how he wants to do better to change people's opinions about him with his work. “Agar aapka yeh manna hai ki mein achha actor nahi hun toh jab mein achha actor bann jaunga tab you will change your opinion (If you think that I am not a good actor then when I'll become a good one then your opinion will be changed). That's the way to look at it. Everybody has the right to have an opinion," the actor told Bollywood Life.

He added, “Yeh sab ticket khareed ke meri picture dekhne jaate hain aur agar unhe lagta hai ki mein or behtar kaam kar sakta hun ya achha kaam nahi karta hun toh mera farz banta hai ki mein unki baat sunun or badlao laane ki koshi karun (All these people buy tickets to watch my films and if they think that I can do better work or if I am not doing well enough then it's my duty to make changes to myself.)”

When asked how he deals when trolls bringing in his 10-year-old daughter into the conversation, he said, “It is completely unacceptable and something I will not tolerate it. I am a fair game, I am a public figure that's fine but my daughter is out of bounds to you. And if you truly mean what you have to say, please come to my face and we'll see how much guts you have."

Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.