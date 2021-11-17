Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhishek Bachchan posts birthday wishes for Aaradhya Bachchan, reveals what Aishwarya Rai says about her

On Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan a day after her 10th birthday.
Abhishek Bachchan wishes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 10th birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, a day after her 10th birthday. Abhishek shared a picture of Aaradhya from her Tuesday's birthday bash and revealed what her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says about her.

Abhishek took to Instagram to share a picture of Aaradhya and wrote, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and God bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

Actors Anupam Kher, Bipasha Basu, Sunita Gowariker, film producer Bunty Walia and Aaradhya's cousin Navya Naveli Nanda also wished her in the comments section.

Actor Anupam Kher's son, Sikander Kher also wished Aaradhya in a heartfelt post. He shared an old picture of Aaradhya and wrote, “To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … Siku Chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest”

Read More: Aishwarya Rai shows glimpse of their villa in Maldives, Abhishek Bachchan wins praise for his sunset clicks. See pics

Earlier this year in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek revealed how Aaradhya is guided by Aishwarya about the paparazzi's attention. He was quoted as saying, “She (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. On November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya.

 

abhishek bachchan aaradhya bachchan aishwarya rai
