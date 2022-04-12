Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he's now more famous than Amitabh Bachchan: 'Rishtey me woh...'

Amitabh Bachchan has been all praises for his son Abhishek Bachchan after seeing his performance in Dasvi. The veteran actor also spared no efforts as he promoted the movie, even declaring his son his 'heir.' A fan of Abhishek Bachchan recently compared him to his father as he praised his performance in Dasvi, and the actor had the sweetest reply to it. Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan confesses to promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’

The fan said on Tuesday that Amitabh will be known for being Abhishek's father in the future as the latter has done amazing work in his recent film. Sharing a poster of the film that was released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7, the fan tweeted, "After this movie, looking at @SrBachchan people will say, ‘See that man, he is @juniorbachchan’s father.' What a movie! #Dasvi (clapping emojis) What a class acting! #Abhishek #YamiGautam #NimratKaur #maddock #netflix #AbhishekBachchan #AmitabhBachchan."

Abhishek thanked the fan for his compliments but noted that he can never imagine surpassing his father's fame. He also used a famous dialogue from Amitabh's 1988 film Shahenshah to make his point. The actor tweeted, "Thank you for the compliment but…. Never! Baap, baap hota hai. Aur Rishte mein wo hamare (father will always be the father. And he is my father in relation)…. You know the rest." He was referring to Amitabh's popular dialogue, "Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap hote hai ... naam hai Shahenshah (In relation I am your father ... my name is Shahenshah)."

Fans praised Abhishek for his humility and said that he has done his father proud nonetheless. "You are humble here, But really sir, what looks and what acting u done is class apart !!" a fan wrote. Another commented, "So humble..... I can understand how that feels when your father is master in his field and you give your everything but still we are not their 1%." A third one wrote, "Loved the reply."

Meanwhile, Amitabh praised his son once again as he took to his Twitter account on Monday. Reacting to a fan who said he is rewatching Dasvi for Abhishek's ‘brilliance', Amitabh wrote, "This shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, is a social comedy that stars Abhishek as a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands up in jail. He decides to clear his Class 10 exams to avoid doing manual labour in the film, but later gets inspired to encourage the importance of education in his state. Yami plays the jailor of the prison, while Nimrat plays Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi, who becomes the accidental chief minister after he is sent to prison.

