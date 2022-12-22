Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Taslima Nasreen's 'Amitabh Bachchan thinks his son is the best' comment

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to author Taslima Nasreen who said that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan thinks that 'his son inherited all his talents and is the best'. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Taslima Nasreen also said that Abhishek is not 'as talented as' Amitabh. (Also Read | After Abhishek Bachchan wins award for Dasvi, Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he was ‘derided, ridiculed mocked’)

Taslima tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek replied, "Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’ ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)." Actor Suniel Shetty posted a red heart emoji, reacting to Abhishek's tweet.

Twitter users also responded to the post. A person said, "That is probably why he isn't rated that much and that's sad. He is better than most of them but just always gets compared to his father." "Ma’am, Amitabh Bachchan is a legend! Comes once in a lifetime! Like Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Saab, Magic Johnson, Marlon Brando, etc. Show me one son who can immediately be better than the father. The father is saying in his own words. You are you! And you are good," said another Twitter user.

Recently, Abhishek received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in the drama film Dasvi at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022. Dasvi also bagged the Best Film, Web Original award. Speaking about it, Amitabh tweeted, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam. In the film, Abhishek portrayed the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an 'aathvi pass' chief minister who is put behind bars for his involvement in a scam. Dasvi released on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Abhishek was recently seen in the psychological thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. It also starred Siyami Kher and Amit Sadh and premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video on November 9.

