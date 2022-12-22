After Abhishek Bachchan wins award for Dasvi, Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he was ‘derided, ridiculed mocked’

After Abhishek Bachchan won an award for his performance in Dasvi, dad Amitabh Bachchan was the proudest. He took to Twitter to wish his son and also rub his success in the noses of his critics. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan writes in multiple tweets how Abhishek Bachchan stayed silent ‘amid biased criticism’)

He wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.” Abhishek had won Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT awards. Dasvi also won Best Film.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet for Abhishek.

Amitabh and Abhishek's fans wished the actor as well. “Many many congratulations to you and may it always continue like this, may Abhishek ji always get success like this," wrote one. “Awesome achievement. Even after facing so much criticism he silently have grown as an actor. And yes this movie had good meaningful message with awesome acting and story telling. Congratulations to #AbhishekBachchan,” read another tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar message for Abhishek when his kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League earlier last week. While he did praise the team, he also mentioned how Abhishek has been working silently even amid ‘biased criticism’. “Champions champions champions. Jaipur Pink Panthers champions. Abhishek you are a champion. You play silently, with dedication and resolve, amidst bias criticism .. and then you win .. !!! So so proud of you,” he wrote in a tweet. Abhishek replied, “We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team.”

In his early days in Bollywood, Abhishek was often compared to his father. Many of his films failed to take off at the box office. However, he saw success and acclaim with films like Guru, Yuva, Raavan and Bunty Aur Babli. He was recently seen in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

