Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai teaches Aaradhya at home: 'She already has the world’s best teacher'

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai is the one who helps their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in her studies at home. The actor recently saw the release of his film Dasvi on a digital platform in which he plays an uneducated, corrupt politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary. During a chat on Twitter, he opened up about Aishwarya teaching Aaradhya and how Amitabh Bachchan used to teach him.

Aaradhya is ten and is already known for her Hindi diction as a video of her reciting a poem in Hindi went viral last month.

On being asked if he helps Aaradhya with her studies, Abhishek said during a chat on Twitter Spaces, “I think she already has the world’s best teacher, which is her mother. I don’t want to downgrade her or her expectations of how a teacher should be like by teaching her. That department is handled by her mother.”

Likewise, Abhishek revealed that when he was a kid, he spent a lot of time with his father Amitabh Bachchan on mathematics. “He was brilliant at that. He was a science student. He was a great teacher,” he said. However, he added that parents are not always the best teachers as kids are sometimes scared that what will parents say if they ask them about helping them in studies.

Ever since the release of Dasvi trailer, Amitabh Bachchan has been actively promoting the film and singing praises of Abhishek's acting skills. On Thursday as well, he shared a throwback picture of Abhishek with a camera on Instagram and captioned it, “Dasvi… ab aur bolne ki zarurat nahi (now there is no need to say it again)," along with clapping hands emojis.

After Dasvi, Abhishek has a project tentatively titled SSS-7 in the pipeline. Aishwarya is currently awaiting the release of her Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan: I.

