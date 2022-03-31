Abhishek Bachchan reveals the advice Aishwarya Rai gave him about dealing with negative comments

Actor Abhishek Bachchan got the best advice on dealing with trolls and negative comments from none other than his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai. The two have been married since 2007 and often support each other with words of encouragement. (Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke in defence of Abhishek Bachchan who was asked about being ‘overshadowed’ by famous wife, father)

Abhishek also frequently replies to internet trolls who criticise his work or leave mean comments on his posts. However, Abhishek says that Aishwarya wants him to focus on the good.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity.”

Abhishek took notes. “You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson,” he said.

Abhishek will be seen next in Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Dasvi revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

The crew recently screened the movie in Agra Central Jail for its guards and inmates. This is also where the film was shot last year and Abhishek made a promise to the inmates that he would screen the film for them first.

