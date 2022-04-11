Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai orders food for him as he can't call room service: 'Otherwise I won't eat'

Abhishek Bachchan has shared that he has his fair share of quirks, one of which includes him not being able to order food for himself when he is staying at a hotel. The actor revealed that he feels uncomfortable talking to strangers and would rather stay hungry than call and order food. He shared that it's his wife Aishwarya Rai who has to check up on him and call the room service to order food. Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya's videos were not leaked from school: 'Aishwarya Rai teaches her to be thankful, humble'

Abhishek explained that he feels shy and conscious in some situations when strangers are involved. Apart from not being able to call room service, he also struggles to step out in his hotel lobby during promotional events without someone guiding him.

Abhishek said that he has never been on a set that has been unpleasant, noting that he is inhibited as an actor and won't be able to perform properly without a positive atmosphere. Asked if that means he is conscious, the actor told Siddharth Kannan, "I am very conscious. People laugh at me. We're sitting in a hotel today, doing our press tour, and if there isn't somebody to help me walk through the lobby, I won't come in. I am scared to enter a place alone. I need somebody around me, I would rather have somebody who can guide me. I'm very shy that way."

Abhishek added, "I have certain quirks. If I am outdoor and my wife will call me in the evening asking 'how's your day' whatever, normal husband-wife chat. She says 'have you eaten,' I say 'no.' She says 'okay what do you want to eat' and I tell her and then she will...I can't call room service. Aishwarya has to call (room service), otherwise she knows I won't eat. I have this issue. I have a problem speaking to a stranger on the phone." On being told that he has a 'lovely wife,' Abhishek admitted, 'yeah, she is the best.'

Abhishek's latest release Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, started streaming on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. The social comedy stars the actor as a jat politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands up in jail. He decides to clear his Class 10 exams to avoid doing manual labour in the film, but later gets inspired to encourage the importance of education in his state. Yami plays the jailor of the prison, while Nimrat plays Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi, who becomes the accidental chief minister after he is sent to prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON