Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya's videos were not leaked from school: 'Aishwarya Rai teaches her to be thankful, humble'

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya is among the most popular star kids of Bollywood. Paparazzi are always looking to click pictures of her and fans often share videos of her from school events on social media. Recently, a similar video of Aaradhya had surfaced on the internet, which showed her reciting a poem in Hindi. (Also read: Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan is A+, but film struggles for a passing score)

Abhishek had reacted to all the love that the video was getting. A Twitter user retweeted the video with the caption, "The legacy continues," and tagged Aaradhya, Abhishek, and her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek replied to the tweet with folded-hands emoji.

Now, speaking to Indian Express about Aaradhya's videos from school making their way online, Abhishek assured that they are not leaked from the school. “No, they were not leaked from the school or anywhere. You’ll shoot her whenever she steps out of the house. It is what it is. There is no point analysing it. She is the daughter of two actors, the granddaughter of actors as well,” he said.

Abhishek added that Aishwarya has been giving Aaradhya lessons in humility to keep her grounded. “Her mother teaches her to be very thankful and humble about the fact that people will want to see her, appreciate that and don’t take it as a privilege. And know that in time to come, as and when and if you become a professional in this sphere, you have to work very hard. My wife had told me about it when, she (Aaradhya) was much younger that it is going to happen any which ways, so we got to accept it,” he added.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The family recently enjoyed a vacation together.

Abhishek's latest release was Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

