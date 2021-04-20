Abhishek Bachchan said this to Oprah when she asked Aishwarya Rai why she has never kissed onscreen

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007.

In 2009, they appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show. During the course of the interview, host Oprah Winfrey had asked Aishwarya why she has never been kissed on screen.

“I understand you have never been kissed on camera,” she had asked the actor. After a brief pause, Aishwarya leaned towards Abhishek and said, "Go on baby" following which Abhishek gave her a peck on the cheek. The couple, Oprah and the audience present all burst out laughing.

Talking about the necessity of kissing onscreen in India, Abhishek had explained, "Not a lot of it happens as openly as in the West. It is not a thing about being accepted or not, it is not required. I don't think the Indian audience feels it is required. To put it this way I think, if we make up a scene, for example, the boy meets a girl, they fall in love, they want to express their love for each other in the west they will kiss and there they are in love. In India, we break into a song. Isn't that more interesting? You have this intimate moment and then suddenly snap cut, you are in the mountains and you are singing and dancing. It's a lot more interesting, I'd much rather that." Aishwarya added, "We have a song. Immediately, We've so much fun."

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in several films together such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 in 2006, Guru in 2007, Raavan in 2010 among others. They got married in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug

Recently, Abhishek was seen in The Big Bull. Abhishek had revealed during an interview that Aishwarya doesn't like to watch his films before they release. He also lauded her for 'training' their daughter on how to handle media attention.