Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series Ramyug

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli.

The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice and tabla by Ustad Zakir Hussain. The track is composed by Rahul Sharma.

The official Twitter handle of MX Player posted the video, which was shared by Kohli. "Coming soon," the filmmaker captioned the one-minute teaser.

#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon.



Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli)



With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla)

Composer: Rahul Sharma pic.twitter.com/oBAMS9hTly — MX Player (@MXPlayer) April 19, 2021





In 2018, Kohli had announced he would adapt the Hindu epic Ramayana titled Ramyug for the big screen. It's unclear if the film has been now converted as the MX Original series.

Mahabharata and Ramayana have turned out as major inspirations for several Indian projects in recent years. These projects are currently at various stages of productions.

Actor Akshay Kumar will be headlining the adventure-drama Ram Setu while South star Prabhas will battle it out with Saif Ali Khan in director Om Raut's Adipurush - on-screen adaptation of Ramayana.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will feature in Ashwatthama, playing the titular mythological Mahabharata character who was given the curse of immortality.

In February this year, it was also announced that Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the upcoming multilingual film Sita- The Incarnation.

In 2019, it was announced that Chhichhore" helmer Nitesh Tiwari will direct a Ramayana trilogy. There has been no update on the film's progress or casting.





