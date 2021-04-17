Amitabh Bachchan says his stylish glasses were not appreciated back in the day: ‘All thought I had lost my eyesight’

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have always been quite fashion-forward. On Saturday, he shared a throwback picture of himself wearing aviator-style glasses and talked about how it was frowned upon back in the day. In fact, people thought he had ‘lost (his) eyesight’.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Wo bhi kya din the (what days those were)!!! When wearing glasses like these publicly or at public functions was not considered ‘IT’ .. but I liked wearing them and did it .. they all thought I had lost my eye sight .. BUT .. you know what thought did.”

Within minutes, the post got over one lakh likes on Instagram, including one from Amitabh’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Fans also flooded the comments section with emojis, including heart, heart-eyes, applause and fire emojis.

Last year, Amitabh and his family -- son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya -- tested positive for Covid-19. They recovered after being admitted to a hospital.

Amitabh made his digital debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo last year, which was one of the first films to go the OTT route as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. His next, Chehre, was set to hit the theatres this month. However, the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor, is now indefinitely delayed due to the rising cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been cheering for Abhishek, who saw the release of his new film, The Big Bull, on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month. “The pride of a Father .. THE BIG BULL .. biggest opening of the year for Disney Hotstar .. and the accolades keep coming in for all the incredible work he does .. my son .. my friend now .. because he wears my shoes, as I had said in an earlier missive - ‘when the Son starts wearing your shoes he is no longer your son he be your friend ‘ .. well done buddy,” he wrote in a blog post.

