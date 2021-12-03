Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai ‘allowed’ him to work, said: 'You go act, I'll take care of Aaradhya'

Abhishek Bachchan, in a recent interview, said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ‘immensely’ contributed to his acting career. The actor added that after marriage, it was Aishwarya who ‘allowed’ him to act and stepped in to take care of Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Speaking about his family's contributions to his career, Abhishek said that Aishwarya stepping in to take care of their daughter lifted an ‘emotional weight’ off his shoulders.

“A lot of what I am as an actor post marriage is due to Aishwarya. One is the practical, logistic side of it. To know that my wife is with Aaradhya is a huge, emotional weight that if lifted, from many parents' mind. She has allowed me, and I say allowed cause that's what it is -- she's given me permission and allowed (and said), 'You go act, I'll take care of Aaradhya.' So you go out, you get the liberty to perform freely and it's a fact. The countless amount of mothers that do this with their husbands, and you have to be thankful. They have every right to say, 'Come, show in the responsibility 50-50.' So from that perspective,” Abhishek said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

He added that being a husband and having a child has only enriched his performance. He explained that after having Aaradhya, his priorities and perspectives changed.

“You could have been fearless before about certain things. Today, you cannot afford to be fearless about certain aspects because you're responsible for a life. Like, I say today, and this is purely my personal choice, I don't know if I would be comfortable making films that I feel my daughter might get embarrassed watching. There might be certain films she might not be able to see right now or understand right now. I don't know if that's the case. But I would not want to make a film which my child says 'Arre yaar, why did he make this film?' I never want to do that. I would have never thought of that before and I do that because I want to do that,” he added.

Abhishek stars in this week's release Bob Biswas. The film, a spin-off of 2012 thriller Kahaani, has cast the actor in the role of a cold-blood hitman for hire. Earlier this year, he was seen in The Big Bull. Last year, he made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows.