Abhishek Bachchan says 'good luck to all of us' as Kamaal R Khan's biography gets launched

Kamaal R Khan tweeted on Wednesday that his biography, Controversial KRK, was launched by Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor had shared a video teaser of Kamal’s new book on Twitter. On Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared Kamal’s video and congratulated him on his book. Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a post on Kamal’s book. Read more: Abhishek Bachchan claps back at KRK as he tries to roast Bollywood

While tweeting about the book, Abhishek wrote, “Best wishes @kamaalrkhan and good luck to all of us!!!” Meanwhile, Kartik shared a teaser of the book written by Kamaal, who is a film producer, writer, actor, and self-proclaimed film critic, by posting, “Looking forward. Congratulations!

Best wishes ⁦@kamaalrkhan⁩ and good luck to all of us!!! 😁🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iDhbHxjit6 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) May 27, 2022

On Wednesday, Amitabh’s tweet about Kamaal R Khan aka KRK’s new book garnered attention on social media. He introduced the book to his Twitter followers with the caption, "T 4296 - #KRK". Kamal also thanked the actor for his tweet, and posted, "Thank you so much, sir @SrBachchan!"

However, social media users questioned Amitabh for releasing Kamaal’s book. The actor was seen in Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, which released in April 2022. The film was heavily criticised by Kamaal in his review online. Reacting to Amitabh’s post, one user wrote, "Sir mujhe nhi pta kya majburi rhi hogi aapki iske piche par apko ye nhi karna chahiye tha (Sir, I do not know what must have been your reasons for doing this, but you should not have done it)."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and KRK often trade barbs on Twitter. In February 2022, Kamaal taunted Abhishek for not making ‘incredible films’, following which the actor roasted KRK over his film Deshdrohi. "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena (Brother, you Bollywood folks should make some incredible film some day)," Kamaal tweeted on February 19. Abhishek responded with a comeback, targeting KRK's 2008 film Deshdrohi. He wrote, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn't you make Deshdrohi)."

