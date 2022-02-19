Abhishek Bachchan claps back at KRK as he tries to roast Bollywood: 'Aapne banayi thi na Deshdrohi'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan engaged in a Twitter joust with actor-filmmaker Kamaal Rasheed Khan aka KRK on Saturday, roasting the latter over his critically-panned film Deshdrohi.

On Saturday evening, Abhishek tweeted some praise for Malayalam film Vaashi, which stars Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry," Abhishek wrote. KRK poked fun at this, saying that Bollywood never makes such good cinema.

Quote-tweeting Abhishek's tweet, he wrote, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena (Brother, you Bollywood folks should make some incredible film some day)." He punctuated the tweet with a folding hands emoji. Abhishek responded to the jibe with a comeback, targeting KRK's 2008 film Deshdrohi. He wrote, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn't you make Deshdrohi)."

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na?.. deshdrohi. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

Deshdrohi, which also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishita Bhatt, and Gracy Singh, was panned by critics as one of the worst Bollywood films of all time with KRK's acting also getti. It was also a box office disaster, earning only ₹80 lakhs.

Fans applauded Abhishek's savagery in roasting KRK. Sharing the tweet, one fan wrote, "Savage reply." Another tweeted, "Best trolling tweet of 2022 for me."

KRK did try to do some damage control, pointing out that the budget of Deshdrohi was much lower than most mainstream Bollywood films. Replying to Abhishek, he wrote, "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget ( ₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (The budget of your make-up guy is more than my film. You Bollywood people didn't let me make another else I would have made a blockbuster)."

Also read: Abhishek questions Sujoy's kurta choice in old pic. Here's how he replied

Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the successful thriller Kahaani. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film Dasvi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON