Abhishek Bachchan questions Sujoy Ghosh's choice of kurta in old pic, filmmaker replies in Anthony Gonsalves 'shtyle'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has responded to filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's throwback post with a question. Taking to Twitter, Sujoy shared a picture from his younger days as he posed for the lens.

In the photo, Sujoy wore an off white and brown batik print kurta as he sat on a chair. He had a black thread around his neck and looked dreamily at the camera.

Sharing the photo, Sujoy captioned the post, "Found an old photo. This was after having seen Trishul. We all wore a black thread around our neck. We were fans. Amitabh Bachchan fans. Still am."

Replying to his tweet, Amitabh's son, actor Abhishek wrote, "That's fine..... But kindly explain the kurta!!!!" Sujoy responded, "'Shtyle brother shtyle!!' As per Anthony Gonsalves." That's the character Amitabh played in Amar Akbar Anthony.

found an old photo. this was after having seen trishul. we all wore a black thread around our neck. we were fans. amitabh bachchan fans. still am. pic.twitter.com/bWv26o6K3G — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) January 30, 2022

Replying to Sujoy's tweet, actor Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Thread around the neck I understand. But what’s that exactly on your head? Falling on your forehead." Sujoy replied, "It's called hair today gone tomorrow." A person also wrote, "Why were you wearing wig?" He replied, "It's called 'baal lapeta', ask @taapsee... she's an expert on the subject." Taapsee features in the upcoming film Looop Lapeta.

Thread around the neck I understand. But what’s that exactly on your head? Falling on your forehead. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2022

A fan wrote, "Trishul, 1st ever film that I saw 7 times in a theatre! All favourites!" Sujoy replied, "I beat you by many more times." A Twitter user shared a picture of a scene from Hare Rama Hare Krishna and commented, "Sujoy's Kurta looks like he was a fan of Zeenat Aman's boyfriend who sold clothes in a van in the movie Hare Rama, Hare Krishna." He replied, "Superbbbb!!!! I would have never got that."

Sujoy's Kurta looks like he was a fan of Zeenat Aman's boyfriend who sold clothes in a van in the movie Hare Rama, Hare Krishna. pic.twitter.com/OSlXAU6xIn — nishaDev1 (@nishaDev1) January 30, 2022

Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977, was directed by Manmohan Desai. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi in the lead roles. Trishul, released a year later in 1978, was directed by Yash Chopra. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Abhishek was seen last in Bob Biswas, which was Sujoy's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh's directorial debut. The film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit Kahaani, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off, which features Abhishek in the lead role, released in December last year.

